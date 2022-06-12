Semi crash underneath bridge south of Idaho Falls

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash involving a semi-truck beneath the Pancheri overpass on I-15 South of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a crash on I-15 south of Idaho Falls early Sunday morning.

The incident involved a 27-year-old Canadian man who was driving a Volvo semi and trailer full of fertilizer.

According to ISP the man was driving southbound near milepost 117 and failed to properly make a turn.

The semi drove off the left shoulder and struck the guardrail, proceeded into the median, and ultimately crossed into both northbound lanes underneath the Pancheri overpass.

There is no observed damage to the bridge, according to ISP. Traffic has been reduced to one lane with both northbound lanes closed for recovery of the vehicle and the left southbound lane is closed due to debris. The closure is between milepost 116 and 118.

ISP was assisted by Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sherriff's Office, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

