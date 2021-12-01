Stretch of I-84 closed in eastern Oregon after semis crash

The closure is expected to last more than four hours, officials say.

BAKER CITY, Ore. — A section of Interstate 84 is closed down after icy weather conditions caused multiple semi truck crashes Tuesday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the interstate is closed eastbound at Exit 216 near Pendleton and closed westbound at Exit 304 in Baker City. The closure is expected to last more than four hours, officials say.

At least two semis wrecked, near mileposts 270 and 258, completely blocking the westbound lanes. The westbound blockage is also preventing the return of ODOT crews who had been out treating snow and ice on I-84.

Drivers in the area should expect winter weather conditions.

"Westbound truck traffic is also restricted from traveling west from Ontario due to limited truck parking in Baker City," ODOT said in a release.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured in the semi truck crashes. KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

