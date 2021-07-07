Elmore County semi crash blocks I-84 for hours

The collision between two semi trucks Tuesday afternoon left three people hurt and packages of soda spilled across the roadway.

HAMMETT, Idaho — A collision involving two semi trucks caused hours of backups on Interstate 84 Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4:49 p.m. east of Hammett in Elmore County.

According to Idaho State Police, 29-year-old Indiana R. Rosewood was headed east in a Freightliner semi in the single-lane construction area when the collision happened. Rosewood drove off the shoulder then overcorrected, veering across the centerline into oncoming traffic.

Rosewood's trailer hit the cab of a westbound semi driven by 57-year-old John Shirley of Las Vegas.

Shirley's truck flipped, while the trailer of Rosewood's semi split open on impact, spilling packages of soda across the interstate.

Everyone in both semis was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Rosewood was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, while passenger 22-year-old Taveonna N. Sydney was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Medical Center. Shirley was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

The severity of the patients' injuries has not been released.

The crash blocked all lanes on I-84 for four hours. The eastbound lanes were then blocked for an additional hour while crews made repairs to the roadway.

The wreck remains under investigation.

