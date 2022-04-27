In-N-Out looking at building second location in Idaho

The proposed site at the Boise Towne Square Mall would seat 74 guests indoors and 20 guests outdoors, on a 3,885 square-foot plot.

BOISE, Idaho — A second proposed location for In-N-Out has been announced at the site of the Boise Towne Square mall.

The announcement comes just a month after the California-based burger chain announced its first planned location in the state of Idaho, at the Village in Meridian.

According to a filing with the City of Boise, In-N-Out is proposing a 3,885 square foot building with indoor seating for 74 guests, and outdoor seating for another 20 people. The site, currently occupied by a vacant former Pier 1 Imports store that closed in 2020, is approximately 0.86 acres.

Other plans for the space include a drive-thru fit to handle a queue of 30 cars, with space for 32 parking spots.

"Onsite vehicle circulation is excellent, with no 'dead-end' parking aisles, and includes driveway access to the Boise Towne Square Mall ring road," In-N-Out wrote in an application letter. "In addition, standard store operating procedure dictates that as soon as the drive-through queue reaches the 8th or 9th car (where the menu board/order speaker is located) In-N-Out Associates are deployed outside to take orders using handheld ordering tablets. The use of these tablets puts orders into the kitchen faster than ordering at the menu board…"

Construction is scheduled to take approximately six months and will be done in a single phase.

The restaurant will operate seven days a week, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant, drive-thru, and parking lot will be well-lit and meticulously maintained by restaurant staff. There will be approximately 10 to 12 Associates per shift, with three shifts per day.

Before an official application can be filed, In-N-Out needs to get community feedback; ten days after that meeting, In-N-Out can officially file for an application, and eventually a conditional use permit from the City of Boise to be able to open.

