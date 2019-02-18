BOISE, Idaho — Season passes for the 2019-2020 winter season for Bogus Basin, Tamarack and Brundage Mountain resorts are now on sale. It is a great time for skiers and boarders to take advantage of the lowest prices of the year.



The annual “early bird” season pass sale for Bogus Basin runs from Feb. 18 through Feb. 28.

Bogus Basin has made several changes to its season pass categories, including the addition of lower-priced options for young adults and teens.



The Young Adult Season Pass, which is available to 18-24 year-olds, will cost only $229 during the sale.

A lower-priced Teen Season Pass for 13-17 year-olds, is available for $179 during the sale.



An Active/Retired Military Season Pass costs only $199.



The Adult Season Pass price for current pass holders (ages 25 – 69) will pay $329, and new adult pass holders will pay $359. Prices do not include tax.



"We have retooled our season pass offerings to provide for a more fair assessment and better value for families and younger guests," said General Manager Brad Wilson. "Bogus Basin remains one of the best values for skiing and snowboarding anywhere. We will continue to make improvements, such as snowmaking, that enhance the user experience."

Passes can be purchased online at bogusbasin.org or in person at the sales office located at 2600 Bogus Basin Road.

You can also purchase your 2019/20 Tamarack Resort season pass starting Monday, February 18. Check out their website for a full list of prices.

If you by a season pass by March 4 you'll receive the lowest price of the season. All season passes come with resort-wide discounts, 2 night tickets at Bogus Basin and 2 tickets to Silver Mountain.



If you are not currently a season pass holder, when you purchase a 2019/20 season pass, you can ski the remainder of this winter for free.

Brundage Mountain also announced on its website that 2019/2020 season passes are on sale at the lowest price of the year until March 3.

There are lots of perks for season pass holders, including skiing for free for the rest of this season if you buy now.