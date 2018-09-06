VALLEY COUNTY - The body of a missing 60-year-old McCall man was found by searchers at around 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Valley County Sheriff's Office said.

Shayne A. Upshaw was reported missing on Wednesday. His family said no one had seen him in more than five days. The sheriff's office was told that Upshaw suffered from diabetes and may have had other medical issues.

After deputies went to locations Upshaw was known to frequent and still couldn't find him, it was learned that he was last seen on Norwood Road heading south toward Maki Lane.

A note was also found that indicated Upshaw may have intended to harm himself.

Valley County Search and Rescue, as well as Upshaw's relatives, searched for him. The search extended from the top of Red Ridge back to the Norwood Road area, covering many square miles of varying terrain.

Upshaw's family found him and contacted the sheriff's office.

Valley County detectives are investigating with the county coroner, and an autopsy is planned.





