The Baker County Sheriff's Office is working to find a man who did not return from a hunting trip.

Andy Dennis, 60, was due back Sunday, authorities said. Baker County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue began searching for him that afternoon in the East Eagle Creek area and Eagle Cap Wilderness near Crater Lake.

Dennis' vehicle was found at the East Eagle Trailhead, but searchers have not yet located the missing hunter. The search will continue Monday officials said.

Dennis had a small Jack Russell terrier with him on the hunting trip. He is white, about 5'5" and 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say he has a beard and mustache, and was wearing a camouflage hat and possibly a tan coat.

The sheriff's office has asked untrained searchers to stay out of the area.

"We are aware that family and friends are concerned and wanting to participate in the search," the Baker County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. "This is rugged, steep terrain. We respectfully ask that untrained searchers do not enter the area in an effort to locate Mr. Dennis."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Baker County Sheriff's Office at 541-523-6415.