Two missing girls found in Boundary County, Idaho

The 7 year-old girls who had been missing since Saturday at 4:30 p.m. have been found and reunited with their family.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two missing girls have been found uninjured in Boundary County, Idaho after an overnight search, according to a press release from Boundary County Public Information.

The girls were reported missing last night at 8:28 p.m.

The 7 year-old girls had last been seen around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday near Pioneer Road. Search crews looked all night and continued efforts this morning.

Both girls were described as having shoulder-length blonde hair and wearing flower printed dresses and tennis shoes, one with pink leggings and the other with gray leggings.