Two missing girls found in Boundary County, Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two missing girls have been found uninjured in Boundary County, Idaho after an overnight search, according to a press release from Boundary County Public Information.
The girls were reported missing last night at 8:28 p.m.
The 7 year-old girls had last been seen around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday near Pioneer Road. Search crews looked all night and continued efforts this morning.
Both girls were described as having shoulder-length blonde hair and wearing flower printed dresses and tennis shoes, one with pink leggings and the other with gray leggings.
The search spanned across multiple county agencies with a unified effort between Boundary County Sheriff’s Office, Boundary County Search and Rescue and Hall Mountain Fire Department.