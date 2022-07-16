Search on for missing man whose vehicle went into Payette River

The Boise County Sheriff's Office and volunteers are searching for Milt Alley after his vehicle went into the Payette River on Highway 17 on Thursday, July 14.

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office and volunteers are searching for a missing man whose vehicle went into the Payette River on Highway 17 on Thursday, July 14.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the sheriff's office said Milt Alley went missing after his vehicle went into the water near milepost 1. Officials recovered Alley's vehicle and dog from the Payette River following the incident.

Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Boise County Search and Rescue and private volunteers are assisting in the search for Alley Saturday.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said the volunteers are searching using helicopters and watercraft.

A Facebook group has been created for updates and information on the search, according to BCSO. The group is titled 'Milt Alley Search and Rescue Information Page.'

According to the search and rescue page, a group of kayakers were on the Payette River Saturday morning to assist in the search efforts. The page also said a volunteer flew a helicopter from south of Banks to Black Canyon Saturday, but did not see anything along the river bottom.

Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Boise County officials, and volunteers have been walking on both sides of the river on Highway 17 Saturday.

Flyers have been posted from Garden Valley to Sweet and everywhere in between, and more are continuing to go up.

As of early Saturday afternoon, Garden Valley Fire joined the search efforts today and volunteers are still searching with watercraft.

