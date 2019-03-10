BAKER COUNTY, OREGON, Ore. — The search for a lost hunter in eastern Oregon entered its fifth day Thursday, still with no sign of the missing man.

Sixty-year-old Andy Dennis was due to return from his trip Saturday, but did not return home as planned. Search crews found his vehicle still parked at the East Eagle Trailhead.

The area is a remote, mountainous part of the county about an hour-and-a-half drive from Baker City. Searchers have used ground teams and helicopters to look for any sign of Dennis and his dog, a small Jack Russell terrier that was accompanying him on the hunting trip.

Teams have focused on the East Eagle Creek area and Eagle Cap Wilderness near Crater Lake. Difficult terrain and snowy conditions hampered the search earlier in the week.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office says crews will be back out searching Thursday, and plan to tackle the Little Kettle Creek drainage Friday, a steeply-pitched area filled with dense underbrush.

Temperatures have dipped below freezing in the area at night. Untrained searchers have been asked to stay out of the area.

Dennis is white, about 5'5" and 170 pounds, with brown hair, beard and mustache, and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing a camouflage hat and tan coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Baker County Sheriff's Office at 541-523-6415.

