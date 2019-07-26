BOISE, Idaho — Another major road construction project in the Treasure Valley gets underway this week.



The Idaho Transportation Department will begin overnight seal coating on Highway 44.

Work on the $2 million project will begin at the Highway 44 junction with Interstate 84 and move east until it reaches the intersection of Idaho 55 North. That's from Middleton to Eagle.

ITD says seal coating improves the conditions of the pavement and preserves the life of the roadway.



Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., speed limits will be reduced. Flaggers and a pilot car will control traffic.



Work is expected to be complete by early September.