MERIDIAN -- Local scouts held a fair in Kleiner Park in Meridian Saturday for boys an girls looking to learn more about the organization.

Troops set up demonstrations throughout the park to show off the skills they had learned including knot-tying, fire-starting and pinewood derby car racing.

The Boy Scouts has been a male-only organization since its inception but will welcome girls for the first time in history later this year.

Director of Field Service Michael Jensen said feedback has been positive.

"We've got a lot of excitement going on in the Treasure Valley about scouting and moving forward into a new realm in scouting with girls being able to join and doing the things that their brothers have always been able to do," he said.

Scout leaders say they hope to get 100 girls into the program.

