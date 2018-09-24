MERIDIAN -- Two people were hurt in a collision that left a school bus lying on its side across the road in Meridian Monday morning.

The crash was reported at about 7:15 a.m. on Franklin Road near Linder Road, near the terminal for Cascade Student Transportation.

West Ada School District spokesman Eric Exline said no children were on the bus when it flipped.

Meridian Police Sgt. Stacy Arnold told KTVB the school bus was pulling out of the bus barn onto Franklin Road when it was struck by a gray passenger car.

"The car hit it in the side," he said. "It looks like the school bus spun around and rolled over onto its side."

The driver of the bus appears to be at fault in the collision, police say.

Both the bus driver and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to Arnold.

Franklin Road is down to one lane in each direction. Drivers should use caution in the area.

