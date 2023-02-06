Scholarship created in honor of Boise State football graduate assistant

Boise State University has established a memorial scholarship in honor of Andrew Walker, who died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 28.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University has established a memorial scholarship in honor of Andrew Walker, a graduate student and assistant in football operations, who died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 28.

According to a social media post from Boise State football, the 23-year-old collapsed during a run. KTVB's news partner in Spokane, KREM, reported Walker collapsed while running in the Coeur d'Alene marathon.

Walker died at a hospital after live-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The 23-year-old was a graduate assistant in football operations and a student in the Master of Athletic Leadership program. He graduated from Boise State's College of Business and Economics, was a captain of the Bronco club lacrosse team and involved in the Sigma Chi Lambda Xi fraternity.

“Our program, university and community suffered an immense loss this weekend. Andrew Walker was an unbelievable young man with the world in front of him and the spirit to accomplish everything he desired,” Boise State head coach Andy Avalos wrote in a statement. “His infectious smile and energy will not be forgotten. Those of us who were lucky enough to be graced by his presence will carry it in us from here forward. Please join me in sending love and strength to Andrew’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

According to Boise State University, the Andrew J. Walker Memorial Scholarship will be used to provide financial support for Bronco student-athletes. 18 donors have already contributed over $9,000.

The scholarship is open to donations through June 28. Organizers have set a fundraising goal of $25,000. Those interested in contributing can do so by clicking here. People can also donate to the men's club lacrosse program in Walker's honor by clicking here.

Thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion.



Please consider a contribution to the Andrew J. Walker Memorial Scholarship to support future Bronco student-athletes and carry on Andrew's legacy of leadership and commitment to others.



— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) June 1, 2023

A GoFundMe was also organized by Mike Doud to help Walker's family. At the time of this publication the amount of money raised for the family was over $41,000.

The Boise State lacrosse men's lacrosse team wrote the following statement on Instagram in memory of their teammate and friend:

"Andrew embodied what it meant to be part of our program. From being a captain, a brother and role model off the field, Andrew touched the lives of many. He had a unique ability to rally his teammates and get the best out of everyone. When the team was down, there was Andrew smiling and encouraging everyone to make the next play. He will be missed around our team and community but we will be sure that his legacy is never forgotten."

