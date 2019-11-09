BOISE, Idaho — The Scentsy Rock-A-Thon is this Friday and it is an opportunity for the community to come together to rock, eat, raise awareness and support the Ronald McDonald House.



And to highlight how you can get involved, Kellie Floto, project manager and employee communications with Scentsy, and Mindy Plumlee, Executive Director with the Ronald McDonald House, came on the News at Four Tuesday.



The Ronald McDonald House has one goal: keeping families close. They had to turn away 41 families in 2017 because all the rooms were full. That number doubled in 2018.

They need your help to make room for every family. With a growing demand for their support services, they are building a new Ronald McDonald House in Boise.



The new Ronald McDonald House is projected to open in 2020 and will accommodate three times more families. Raising money for the cause or donating means the charity can serve every family that needs help, and no one gets turned away.



That's where you come in. Sign up to sit down! If you've rocked before, you're probably still talking about it. if you haven't, you don't want to miss this year!

To cap off the day, Scentsy is hosting a Fireworks Spectacular that starts at 9 p.m. Friday. Parking costs $10 will all the proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House.