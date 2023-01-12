Sawtooth National Forest hiring for summer positions

Those interested in applying for a summer job will be able to meet with current forest employees one-on-one and prep their resumes.

JEROME, Idaho — The Sawtooth National Forest is hosting several hiring events in order to fill positions ahead of the 2023 summer season.

There are three different hiring events scheduled for January, at three separate locations:

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the College of Southern Id. Canyon Building, Room 123 D.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Sawtooth National Forest Supervisor's Office, 370 American Avenue, Jerome Id.

Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Minidoka Ranger District, 2306 Hiland Ave, Burley, ID.

Those interested in applying for a summer job will be able to meet with current forest employees one-on-one to go over resumes and learn how to navigate the Forest Service positions.

Applicants are asked to bring a current copy of their resume, both a hard copy and a digital version, along with a laptop computer.

For more information, visit the Sawtooth National Forest's website.

