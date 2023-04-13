Sawtooth National Forest ranger dies in snow-tubing accident

After 30 years of federal service, Fairfield District Ranger Marty Gmelin with the Sawtooth National Forest passed away Saturday in snow-tubing accident.

JEROME, Idaho — A Sawtooth National Forest ranger passed away Saturday from injuries sustained during a snow-tubing accident.

Fairfield District Ranger Marty Gmelin was a native of Penfield, New York. He is survived by his parents and his sister. Gmelin had just celebrated 30 years of federal service.

The Forest Service said in a news release on Thursday that Gmelin will most be remembered for his beaming smile, hearty and infectious laughter, and the way he cared for his employees and the communities he served.

"Marty was one of kind," said Forest Supervisor Jake Strohmeyer. "He was always positive and tackled any assignment with a rare earnestness and sincerity that always impressed me."

Gmelin had an associate degree in forestry and began his Forest Service career as a seasonal employee in 1988. He later went on to earn his bachelor's degree in forest management from the University of Montana.

Gmelin began his career with the Sawtooth National Forest in 1995 as a seasonal forestry technician. The following year, he received a permanent appointment on the Stanislaus National Forest, where he held many positions ranging from district forester to forest silviculturist.

Gmelin returned to Idaho to lead the Fairfield Ranger District April 27, 2020.

In the news release, the Sawtooth National Forest staff extended their sincerest condolences to Gmelin's family and friends.

Celebration of life arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. Anyone with stories and pictures of Gmelin are invited to share them with his family through the memorial page found here.

Watch more Local News: