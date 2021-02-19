Snowmobiler killed in Sawtooth avalanche

Staff from the U.S. Forest Service Avalanche Center will examine the avalanche site sometime Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — A person died in an avalanche on Friday afternoon, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

The center tweeted out at about 2:45 p.m. MT Friday that a snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche in the Smiley Creek drainage, about eight miles southwest of Galena Summit, which is northwest of Ketchum.

The snowmobiler's party was unable to revive him, the center said.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center said, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim's friends and family."

No identifying details of the victim were released by the center.

KTVB has reached out to the center and to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. The public information officer for the sheriff's office in Blaine County is off on Fridays and won't be back into the office until Monday. Dispatchers and the sheriff's office will not release any more information at this time.