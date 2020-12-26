96 Santas hit the slopes at Tamarack Resort

Santas, elves, multiple Mrs. Clauses and a Grinch took advantage of free skiing at Tamarack on Christmas Day.

TAMARACK, Idaho — A collection of Kris Kringles spread some Christmas cheer on the slopes of Tamarack Resort Friday.

The ski resort offered free skiing to anyone who dressed up as Santa Claus on Christmas Day.

According to Tamarack, ninety-six Santas took them up on the offer - along with several Mrs. Clauses, a handful of elves, and a Grinch.

Those who dressed up were asked to get to the ticket desk by noon Friday to claim their free day lift ticket. All Santas were then asked to meet up at the Tamarack Express lift for a Santa Run competition.

Tamarack Resort opened for seven-day-a-week operations Dec. 11. For more information, or for tickets, visit the resort's website here.