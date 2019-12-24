BOISE, Idaho — Santa made an appearance at the Idaho Humane Society on Monday.



And just like he is doing right now to millions around the world, he gave the animals at the shelter some new toys and treats.



The humane society says these deliveries were made possible thanks to some generous supporters.

