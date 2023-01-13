Lisa Sánchez loses Boise City Council seat after moving out of District 3

Councilwoman Lisa Sánchez has lost her seat on the Boise City Council after she moved out of District 3, the district she represents.

BOISE, Idaho — District 3 councilwoman Lisa Sánchez has lost her seat on the Boise City Council after she moved out of the district she represents. Council President Holli Woodings confirmed Sánchez' departure to the City of Boise Friday afternoon, a spokesperson told KTVB.

Tuesday’s Boise City Council meeting took an unexpected turn after Sánchez’ living situation was called into question. After starting the meeting 20 minutes late, former council president Elaine Clegg announced Sánchez might not live in District 3.

District 3 covers many neighborhoods north of State Street. Sánchez lived there at the time of the election but apparently does not anymore.

The announcement came as a surprise for councilmembers, who learned the news just moments before the meeting started.

“We know this was not intentional,” Clegg said. “We are looking for a path forward and will work with councilmember Sánchez to see if we can find one.”

Clegg on Tuesday said Sánchez’ absence was "indefinite," but could not give any details about Sánchez’s recent move, and said the council was working to confirm the details.

Late Tuesday night, Sánchez addressed the issue in a post on Twitter.

"The day after Thanksgiving 2022, I received notice that I had to move by Dec. 31, 2022. It is very challenging to secure housing in this tight rental market with only five weeks to move 10-plus years of belongings," Sánchez wrote. "I consulted City of Boise staff and Ada County Elections Office because I wanted to be sure I was moving to a place that would allow me to fulfill my current two-year term on the Boise City Council. I was shocked to be told shortly before tonight's council meeting that my residency may be in question. I have acted in good faith. I hope this situation will be resolved swiftly so that I may continue my work on behalf of the City of Boise. My only desire is to fulfill my oath of office, and I stand ready to take appropriate steps to rectify this matter."

Sánchez posted a photo on Twitter Friday night with the caption, "Happy Friday the 13th, District 3!"

KTVB reached out to Sánchez for comment but has not heard back.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released. Check back for updates.

