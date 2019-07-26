BOISE, Idaho — You take one part red wine and one part Coca Cola and you've got yourself a Kalimotxo -- a signature adult beverage on the Basque Block.



It's one of the classic ways to celebrate the annual San Inazio Festival kicking off Friday in downtown Boise.



This event is over 25 years old and honors the patron saint of the Basques.

RELATED: EVENT GUIDE: Summer fun in the Treasure Valley and beyond

The festival runs from Friday through Sunday.



Friday night is Friends and Family night.



Local musicians and Basque dancers will begin performing Saturday morning and will continue through the day and night on the Basque Block.