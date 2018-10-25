SAN FRANCISCO — Longtime San Francisco Giants broadcaster Hank Greenwald has died at 83.

The Giants say he died Monday after battling heart and kidney complications.

Greenwald spent 16 seasons as the team's play-by-play broadcaster. He called Giants games on radio from 1979-86 before leaving for a two-year stint with the New York Yankees. He then returned to the Giants and called their games until he stepped down in 1996.

Greenwald's son, Doug Greenwald, is the play-by-play voice for the Nevada Wolf Pack women's basketball team.

"We're very sad to hear this news and our thoughts are with our radio broadcaster @Dougout04 in this tough time," Nevada Women's basketball said Tuesday in a tweet.

Giants President Larry Baer called Greenwald a "broadcasting legend."

Greenwald also called games for University of San Francisco basketball, Syracuse football, Triple-A baseball in Hawaii and the Golden State Warriors. He worked part time for the Oakland Athletics in 2004-05 and served as the press box public address announcer at the Super Bowl.

Greenwald is survived by his wife, Carla, of 48 years and children Kellie and Doug.

