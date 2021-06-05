Salvation Army hosts produce giveaway for Idaho families

From grapes to carrots to all manner of produce, families in need had a chance to pick out some fresh food to take home on Saturday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Salvation Army hosted a "client choice produce bag" Saturday for families in need of a little extra help.

The event was aimed at getting grapes, carrots, and other fresh food onto the plates of families across the Treasure Valley. Those in need of help got the chance to pick out what they needed themselves.

"Because of COVID, we've been forced to give out premade food boxes and the one-size-fits-all approach does not actually work," events and volunteer coordinator Stacey Lawrence said. "We would like it if people of all colors, all ethnicities are able to pick the foods that fit their religion, their family. Culture is mostly food-based, and so we want to be able to include everyone."

Lawrence said the number of people who need help putting food on the table has gone up recently.

"We've probably had about 30% growth in the last year of new clients that are new to the area that are in need of food," she said.

Major Tom Stambaugh with the Boise Corps said the Salvation Army provides 1,200 to 1,400 food boxes every month in Ada County.

"So we know there are families who need this service, who need this extra, so this is really the motivation to do that," he said.

Saturday's event was made possible thanks to the Nourishing Neighbors grant from Albertsons. Volunteers with Blue Cross turned out to help the giveout run smoothly.

Stambaugh said the food will go to those who need it most, providing a hand up to those still grappling with the economic after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"A lot of families who are coming out of the pandemic, and as things are opening up, people are still trying to find work or they're still at home with their children," he said. "This extra food is going to help them provide a little extra for their family."

