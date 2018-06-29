You might have seen it if you’ve driven along Emerald Street near Maple Grove Road recently. A lot is currently under construction for the Salvation Army. The organization has raised $9 million for its new Boise campus and community center.

“We're really excited because we're embarking on a new 100-year mission to create new future stories,” says Major Bob Lloyd, the Salvation Army Treasure Valley Coordinator.

For 97 years, the Salvation Army has been a staple in Boise's North End. Thanks to 250 individuals, families, foundations and corporations raising $9 million, the Salvation Army will soon call a new part of town home.

“Our advisory board has been talking about this change for about 10 years, but we've been in a public campaign for the last two years,” says Major Bob.

Some of the reasons behind the move include a lack of bus route.

“It's not in a part of town that allows folks to get to us and receive the kind of help they need,” says Major Bob.

The first phase of the new facility will include a new community center. It will also include an expansion of the Booth Marian Pritchett School program that helps pregnant teens and teen parents.

"We're going to touch more lives in the future than in the past,” says Major Bob.

The new community center is also adjacent to Horizon Elementary School.

"We'll be able to offer recreation arts, spiritual and social programs, and we'll be able to meet the needs of elementary students and our current Marian Pritchett students, as well as seniors in that community,” says Major Bob.

The Salvation Army is getting ready to treasure the past and look toward the future.

“We love sharing all the stories of the past there's a marvelous rich history on this property, but we're equally excited about the new future stories we'll be creating at our new location," says Major Bob. "We wouldn’t be able to share this news today if it weren't for the generosity of so many people here in the community, without the support of KTVB for example and all the folks that have come around and toured the property and written checks."

Phase one of the project is expected to be completed by August of 2019. No date has been set yet for when phase two will begin.

© 2018 KTVB