Salvation Army Boise Corps offers free childcare for essential workers

Salvation Army Major Michael Halverson says they will be able to take up to 40 kids ages kindergarten through sixth grade each day.

BOISE, Idaho — During this COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Salvation Army Boise Corps is transforming its brand new facility into a free emergency daycare for children of first responders and healthcare workers.

"It was made to be a school, and because school is out for the pregnant and parenting teens that we normally serve, they are not here, so we have these classrooms that are open and available," said Major Michael Halverson of the Salvation Army Boise Corps. "We have a gymnasium. We have a nice field out back. I just thought it was a great opportunity to serve this in way."

Halverson says the Salvation Army will be able to take up to 40 children in kindergarten through sixth grade each day.

Daycare for children under the age of five will also be available for a reduced rate.

"There is not going to be more than eight children in attendance in each classroom and we are doing our best to keep the kids and instructors safe," Halverson said. "We are also going to be helping them with their homework or whatever they need for their school work. We do have internet and Wi-Fi."

Depending on how many children show up, the Salvation Army may open its childcare to the children of other essential workers.

"If we don't get a lot of results from that, we will do grocery store attendants and any other essential workers that might need the service," Halverson said.

For now, the free childcare is available through the end of May. The facility is located at 9492 W Emerald Street in Boise, ID 83704.

To register, your child, click here.

Gretchen Parsons is an anchor, reporter and producer at KTVB since 2016. You can follow her on Instagram @gretchenparsonsKTVB or @gretchenKTVB on Twitter.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: