BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Rivers United is urging Gov. Brad Little and legislative leaders to do more to save Idaho’s salmon and steelhead populations.

The organization dropped off around 1,300 postcards signed by people across the state that care about fish recovery at the Idaho Capitol Tuesday. They want action by their representatives to put salmon and steelhead on a better path towards recovery.

For decades Idaho’s fish have been endangered, and environmentalists say the status quo recovery plans have failed to restore meaningful numbers of salmon and steelhead to Idaho rivers.

This comes about a month after biologists said the return of sockeye salmon to Redfish Lake was lowest in a decade.

Idaho Rivers United says fish are still at near extinction levels and now is the time for our leaders to follow the science and consider all options to recover salmon and steelhead and help the Idaho communities that rely on them.