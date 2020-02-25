Saint Alphonsus plans to build 50,000 square foot outpatient clinic in Caldwell

Officials said the outpatient clinic is planned to be finished in 2022.

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday afternoon, Saint Alphonsus announced that they are planning to expand medical services in Caldwell and Canyon County with a new outpatient clinic.

Officials said the clinic would be 45,000 to 50,000 square feet and would be located at an 18-acre lot near the intersection of Franklin Road and Aviation Way in Caldwell, northwest of the Caldwell Industrial Airport.

While there are no plans on when the groundbreaking will be, officials plan on the construction of the clinic to be done by 2022.

"This new facility will meet the healthcare needs of Caldwell residents with outpatient services, including primary care, urgent care and specialty services," said President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System Odette Bolano in a statement.