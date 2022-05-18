'They get thanks, but not often enough': Saint Alphonsus hosts lunch for local EMS crews

"This is just a special time for us to tell them directly how much we appreciate them and how much we value their contributions," Dr. Parker Fillmore said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — In honor of National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center hosted an appreciation lunch Wednesday for Treasure Valley EMS crews.

To show their appreciation, Saint Alphonsus' trauma and hospital leaders welcomed local EMS professionals, including first responders and paramedics, to the Boise facility's ambulance bay for lunch.

Trauma Medical Director at the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Dr. Parker Fillmore, said the lunch was a, "special time" to say thank you amid the national celebration.

"It's important that our EMS providers our emergency medical providers are recognized for their hard work," Dr. Fillmore said. "You know, they get thanks, but not often enough. So, this is just a special time for us to, you know, tell them directly how much we appreciate them and how much we value their contributions."

Dr. Fillmore said the relationship between Saint Alphonsus and EMS providers is critical to serving the Treasure Valley community with dependable trauma care, from ambulance to hospital bed.

National Emergency Medical Services Week began in 1974, after U.S. President Gerald Ford authorized the celebration to thank EMS providers. 2022 marks the 47th annual National EMS Week. The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) leads the week through a partnership with the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).

The Saint Alphonsus Health System serves southwest Idaho, eastern Oregon and northern Nevada.

Watch more Local News: