BOISE — Saint Alphonsus is diving into the effort to prevent drowning.

Children from Lowell Elementary School were poolside Thursday morning as Saint Al’s presented more than $22,000 to the Treasure Valley Family YMCA.

The donation includes proceeds from the Capitol Classic Children's Race.

It will benefit the Y's "Make a Splash" program, which provides free or low-cost access to basic swim and water safety lessons.

One goal is to reduce drowning deaths in Idaho, which has the second-highest unintentional drowning rate in the nation.

Dave Morris, the Executive Director for the downtown Boise YMCA, says kids who participate also develop confidence and have a lot of fun too.

“This is the highlight of their day,” said Morris. “The kids, they get out of the classroom. They're bussed down here, and they love it. You know, when they get back to the classroom they're more settled, they're more calm. Teachers have told us they perform better in school, so teachers love it, and the kids sure love it.”

Right now, "Make a Splash" is reaching more than 2,000 third graders around the Treasure Valley.

