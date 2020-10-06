Boise welcomes new police chief

Ryan Lee, a nearly 20-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau, says he is well suited and well equipped to take over the Boise job.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean introduced Ryan Lee as the city's new police chief Wednesday afternoon.



Lee takes the permanent role last filled by Bill Bones who retired last fall.



Lee comes to Boise from Portland, Oregon, where he's worked for the Portland Police Bureau for nearly two decades.

"It just felt like a calling," Lee said. "It was the right opportunity, the right place, the right time in my life. I couldn't say no."

He rose through the ranks from officer to the assistant chief.



The Boise City Council confirmed Lee at its meeting Tuesday evening. He does not officially start until July 1.



Watch the full press conference below: Lee answers questions about defunding police and how he plans to connect with the community.

Lee has served as a national subject matter expert in policing large scale events like protests and demonstrations.

However, the Portland Police Bureau's response to protests has been met with some controversy.

Lee said his policing philosophy for these public events is to help connect and understand the different voices in protests, and to try and find common ground.

He said this is essential.

KTVB asked him about his thoughts of the nationwide calls from protesters to defund the police. This is a call to slash police budgets and move that money to other social services like youth programs.



"We need to make sure we have adequate funding and properly trained and educated officers. We need to be mindful of who we're bringing into the organization," Lee said. "But to that end we also have to recognize the driving factors of crime in the United States really are poverty and addiction, and it's appropriate for us to partner with organizations and groups to help address those issues."

The mayor also said that she has no plans to defund the police department, adding that public safety is her number one priority and she wants to support the department as they keep Boiseans safe.