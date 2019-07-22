BOISE, Idaho — A small airplane veered off the runway at the Boise Airport Monday morning after experiencing a mechanical problem as it came in for a landing.

The incident happened at about 11:45 a.m.

According to Boise Airport spokesman Sean Briggs, the Cessna plane landed normally, but something went wrong after it touched down. A "mechanical issue" sent the plane sliding off the runway into the airport's safety zone, Briggs said.

The airplane remained upright, and there was no fire, he said. All three people on board the craft were unhurt.

The incident closed the airport's north runway, but the south runway remains open. Briggs said the runway closure is not expected to cause any flight delays or cancellations.