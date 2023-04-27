McLean selects Ron Winegar as permanent Boise Police Chief

Mayor Lauren Mclean on Thursday announced Ron Winegar will serve as the permanent Boise Police Chief. Winegar was named interim chief in September 2022.

BOISE, Idaho — Mayor Lauren Mclean on Thursday announced Ron Winegar will serve as the permanent Boise Police Chief. Winegar was named interim chief at the end of September and officially took over the role on Oct. 31, 2022.

Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee – who was asked to resign at the request of McLean – officially separated from the city last October. His resignation on Sept. 23, 2022, came after a story was published on internal complaints against Lee, including a memo from the Office of Police Accountability recommending Lee be placed on leave pending further investigation into the complaints.

Lee was also under investigation by Idaho State Police for allegedly injuring an officer's neck during a briefing, but was never charged. Lee was never placed on leave by McLean during his service with the Boise Police Department.

Winegar started his career in law enforcement with the Boise Police Department in 1993, and has held multiple leadership positions over the past 30 years.

When former Boise Police Chief Bill Bones retired in 2019, Winegar served as acting chief for "a couple of short terms." He also served as deputy chief again before his retirement in June 2021.

McLean's selection to make Winegar the permanent Boise Police Chief will become official upon confirmation by the Boise City Council on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Upon starting his law enforcement career in the City of Trees in 1993, Winegar served as a patrol officer, field training officer, firearms instructor, and as a member of the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

Winegar supervised patrol teams, school resource officers, the Crisis Negotiation Team and the Special Victims Unit upon promotion to Sergeant in 1999. Winegar was then promoted to Captain in 2014 and Deputy Chief of Operations in 2019 with the Boise Police Department.

“Ron has demonstrated leadership in the department and our community, so I’ve asked him to continue leading the Boise Police Department as our permanent Police Chief,” McLean said. “I wanted a leader who shares Boise’s values, has a deeply held commitment to service, is able to provide support and leadership to a team of officers dedicated to serving our city and understands what’s needed in a growing city to keep us the safe and welcoming community we all enjoy. Ron fits the bill and has heeded the call.”

In addition to 30 years with the Boise Police Department, Winegar also received his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Boise State University.

Winegar attended Northwestern University's School of Police Staff and Command, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Other achievements include:

BPD Purple Heart

Medal of Valor

State of Idaho Medal of Honor

Winegar received the Medal of Honor as a responding officer on the night of Sept. 20, 1997, when Boise Police officer Mark Stall was killed. Winegar was shot in the lower abdomen/right hip during the incident, which required several months of recovery.

“I’ve enjoyed the many years I’ve had the opportunity to serve the people of Boise. I’m honored to have been chosen to serve as Police Chief and am proud to return to the Boise Police Department permanently,” Winegar said. “The BPD and its officers will continue to work diligently with our community to provide a safe and welcoming city for everyone.”

Outside of work, Winegar remains involved with the Boise Police community. He has played the drums for the City of Boise Police Pipes & Drums since it was formed in 1996. He is also a founding member of the first-ever BPD Rock and Rock band "Jonny Law" in 1999.

Tuesday's Boise City Council meeting, including Chief Winegar's confirmation, can be viewed by clicking here.

