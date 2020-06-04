Ron Winegar named acting Boise Police chief

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean made the announcement Monday. Winegar has been with the department for 26 years.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that veteran officer Ron Winegar has been named as acting chief for the Boise Police Department.

His appointment will be effective April 24.

Winegar has been with the department for 26 years and currently serves as deputy chief.

"I appreciate Ron's sense of duty and service in his willingness to step in as acting chief during this crucial time for our city, and for the department. Ron demonstrates a sincere understanding and engaging approach to leadership. He will provide a great deal of stability to the department during the COVID-19 health crisis," said Mayor McLean in a prepared statement.



Winegar takes over for current acting Chief Mike Masterson, who is retiring.