Rollover crash on Fairview and Curtis in Boise

Boise fire and police responded to a rollover crash on Fairview Ave. and Curtis Rd.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police and Boise Fire responded to a rollover crash on Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road, Thursday night.

According to Ada County Dispatch, a call of the crash went out at 10:40 p.m. and one man was extricated from a vehicle.

This is an ongoing incident, check back for more details.

Watch more Local News: