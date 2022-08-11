x
Rollover crash on Fairview and Curtis in Boise

Boise fire and police responded to a rollover crash on Fairview Ave. and Curtis Rd.
Credit: KTVB

BOISE, Idaho —

Boise Police and Boise Fire responded to a rollover crash on Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road, Thursday night. 

According to Ada County Dispatch, a call of the crash went out at 10:40 p.m. and one man was extricated from a vehicle. 

This is an ongoing incident, check back for more details. 

