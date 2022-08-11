Rollover crash on Fairview and Curtis in Boise

BOISE, Idaho —
Boise Police and Boise Fire responded to a rollover crash on Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road, Thursday night.
According to Ada County Dispatch, a call of the crash went out at 10:40 p.m. and one man was extricated from a vehicle.
This is an ongoing incident, check back for more details.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.