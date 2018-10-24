NAMPA -- Bad news, Rod Stewart fans.

The rocker is canceling his concert Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa after fracturing his foot.

The Ford Idaho Center announced the cancellation on Facebook late Tuesday night, noting that Stewart was following the advice of his doctor.

"Stewart fractured his foot while playing football with his two sons early this month and had been ordered by his doctors to keep weight off his foot and wear a cast/boot until it healed," the venue posted. "Defying his doctor’s advise, Stewart told fans 'the show must go on' and performed in St. Paul, Kansas City and Santa Barbara last week causing additional swelling and stress to the fracture."

It's a second blow for Stewart's fans: The musician was previously slated to play the Ford Idaho Center in April, but pushed the concert back to Oct. 24 due to scheduling conflicts.

“I’m especially disappointed that I’m sidelined for the Boise show," Stewart said in a statement. "I’d looked forward to this one since April and apologize to the fans for missing it. It’s time I listen to my doctor, and my foot, and stay off it.”

Those who purchased tickets can get refunds from the original point of purchase. Tickets bought at IC Tickets will be refunded automatically.

Anyone with questions can call 208-442-3232.

© 2018 KTVB