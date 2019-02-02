BOISE, Idaho — Just days after being shut down because of unpaid taxes, Rockies Diner is open again.

In a post on Facebook, the owner of the 1950s-themed diner along Overland Road on the Boise Bench announced the reopening.

He also apologized for, in his words, "previous choices" that led to the shutdown, and said the business is making sure everything is handled before it gets to that point again.

The Idaho Department of Labor asked the Ada County Sheriff's Office to shut down the diner a couple weeks ago because of missed unemployment tax payments dating back to 2010.