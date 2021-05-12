Robocalls hard to stop since they're coming from out of country

The Idaho Attorney General's office said whenever there is a scammer using robocalls, it's generally coming from outside the United States.

BOISE, Idaho — Tracking down the people behind robocalls is not an easy task. The Idaho Attorney General's office says legislation may help but ultimately, it may fall short of stopping the problem.

A big reason it may fall short of ending robocalls for good is that the people sending out the robocalls to scam people are already committing a crime and putting in a new law may not convince them to stop if it is making them money.

“On the federal front, robocalls, it's a nationwide scourge,” said Deputy Attorney General Brett DeLange.

DeLange is the head of the consumer protection bureau and said there's an important thing to remember about robocalls.

“Robocalls are not illegal under federal law, under state law either,” he said. “There isn't a provision that bans them if you will.”

Most people find them annoying and sometimes the person on the other end of the line is a scammer. That's because of where the bulk of calls are coming from, despite showing a local area code.

“Most robocalls start somewhere outside the United States,” DeLange said. “India, the Caribbean, Eastern Europe, Africa.”

The scammers use methods to basically avoid any accountability or criminal charges.

“It’s very difficult, because you have to trace the line back but often those lines are spoofed,” DeLange said. “That line has been subleased and subleased and subleased to different communications so that by the time you've been able to move up the chain, the lease is over and they're onto a different phone number or line they're using.”

Some good ways to avoid getting scammed is not answer the phone if you don't have to. If that's not possible, then look into a service or feature that blocks certain phone calls.