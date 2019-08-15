MERIDIAN, Idaho — Roaring Springs Waterpark in Meridian has announced that it will start construction on a new $1 million water ride as soon as they close for the season next month.

The Double Flying Saucer is expected to be complete by opening day on May 9, 2020.

Park officials say the new water ride launches riders into a double corkscrew, then sends them dropping and diving into two flying saucers with thrilling G forces.

It will be the first ride of its kind in the Pacific Northwest.



The new ride will be built in between two existing slides, Pipeline Mines and Mammoth Canyon Family Raft Ride.

There will be a Name the Ride contest. The winner will receive four season passes to Roaring Springs and be the first to ride the new saucer.

You can enter name suggestions at roaringsprings.com by September 15th.

The Double Flying Saucer is manufactured by Proslide Technology in Ottawa, Canada and will be built by The Russell Corporation of Boise.