Roaring Springs Waterpark now open, expansion coming May 31

The expansion is adding three attractions to the Northwest's largest waterpark: Camp IdaH2O, Class 5 Canyon, and Critter Crossing.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Roaring Springs Waterpark welcomed guests for its opening weekend on Saturday with plenty of ways to beat the heat - like water slides, pools, and a lazy river.

Roaring Springs, the largest waterpark in the Northwest, is also making a big splash with their new expansion, coming later in May.

"I think this is our most exciting season that we've ever opened with the anticipation of our new expansion," Roaring Springs Waterpark Marketing Director, Tiffany Quilici said.

After two years of planning and construction, the new Roaring Springs expansion will open on May 31. It features three new attractions: Camp IdaH2O, Class 5 Canyon, and Critter Crossing.

"We have the new Camp IdaH20, which is a giant interactive play structure that features seven kids slides, all kinds of iconic Idaho creatures, and the world's first and only tipping potato bucket called Tippin' Tater," Quilici said.

Tippin' Tater is the centerpiece of Camp IdaH20. The 1,500 pound spud-shaped tipping bucket dumps 650 gallons of water every four-and-a-half minutes.

"We also have Critter Crossing, which is an adventure pool that has floating forest-themed features that guests can balance across, as well as water basketball," Quilici said.

Class 5 Canyon is Idaho's first wave action river.

"There's nothing lazy about this river," Quilici said. "It's a whitewater wave action adventure."

The new expansion is themed around staples of Idaho and the Northwest.

"It's a celebration of everything that we love about Idaho and the Northwest," Quilici said. "It has iconic Idaho critters, like bluebirds on a diving board, baby bears on a log flight, a grumpy lifeguard ram – and of course – our Tippin' Tater potato tipping bucket."

The new expansion also brings the Geyser Grill & Bar.

"It will feature Idaho fare, but with an Asian flair," Quilici said.

The menu includes rice bowls, fried potstickers, sliders, and American favorites. It also brings the waterpark's first bar.

"Which will serve Idaho-inspired cocktails, craft beers, frozen drinks in a very responsible way," Quilici asid.

The waterpark is also introducing Pay 'n Play wristbands this year, which serve as a season pass, and a way to load cash to tap and pay for food and gifts throughout the park.

This expansion is part one of a five-phase expansion of Roaring Springs over the next decade.

"So, over the next every two to three years, we're going to be adding another big new water ride," Quilici said.

In addition to the new attractions, the expansion is also bringing a lot of jobs to Roaring Springs. The expansion has added 150 jobs to their workforce, bringing their total count to around 1,000 employees between Roaring Springs and Wahooz - making them one of the largest employers of young adults in the Treasure Valley.

"As the Treasure Valley grows, Roaring Springs is keeping pace with expansions like to this to accommodate that capacity," Quilici said. "As well as the tourists that come here from the Northwest and beyond to enjoy Roaring Springs and Wahooz as a family vacation destination."

Day passes and season tickets for Roaring Springs can be purchased here.

