Roaring Springs expansion opening early for Memorial Day weekend

Roaring Springs announced its major expansion will open early for Memorial Day weekend. Visitors can experience the new features starting Saturday at 11 a.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Roaring Springs on Wednesday announced its new expansion will officially open for Memorial Day weekend after the project was completed ahead of schedule.

The major expansion – which features three new attractions in Camp IdaH2O, Class 5 Canyon and Critter Crossing – will open on Saturday at 11 a.m. The new section was originally scheduled to open on Wednesday, May 31.

Roaring Springs, the largest waterpark in the Northwest, will become one of the largest waterparks in the country with the six-acre addition. On top of the three new attractions, the expansion also includes the facility's first bar and 16 new luxury cabanas.

This expansion is part one of a seven-phase expansion of Roaring Springs over the next decade. Once the master plan is complete, Roaring Springs will increase in size by 40%.

“There has been great excitement and anticipation as the largest expansion in Roaring Springs’ 24 year history has been built, and we can’t wait to welcome our first guests to experience it,” Roaring Springs Marketing Director Tiffany Quilici said.

Here's a breakdown of what visitors can expect from the expansion's debut on Saturday:

Camp IdaH2O: A giant interactive play structure with seven kids slides, iconic Idaho creatures and Tippin' Tater – the world's first and only tipping potato bucket. Tippin' Tater is a 1,500 pound shud-shaped tipping bucket that dumps 650 gallons of water every four-and-a-half minutes.

Critter Crossing: An adventure pool with floating forest-themed features, along with water basketball.

Class 5 Canyon: Idaho's first wave action river

"There's nothing lazy about this river," Quilici said. "It's a whitewater wave action adventure."

Geyser Grill & Bar: According to Roaring Springs, the spot will feature Idaho fare with an Asian flair. The menu includes rice bowls, fried potstickers, sliders, and American favorites. It also brings the waterpark's first bar.

"Which will serve Idaho-inspired cocktails, craft beers, frozen drinks in a very responsible way," Quilici asid.

16 new luxury cabanas and additional paved parking.

Watch more Local News: