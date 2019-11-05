MERIDIAN, Idaho — Summer is almost here, and the Northwest's largest waterpark is now open for business.

Roaring Springs, now entering their twentieth season, kicked off the 2019 summer on Saturday with the unveiling of the new Barefoot Bay attraction. The new addition is a watery playground for younger children.

The park also offers plenty of slides and rides for those seeking some thrills and other activities for the whole family.

"Its a safe, fun friendly place that they can spend a day with their family and make great memories and just have a really fun and relaxing time," Tiffany Quilici, the marketing director for Roaring Springs, said.

The waterpark is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday this week and next weekend. Starting on Memorial Day, Roaring Springs will be open seven-days-a-week.

