Roaring Springs opening for 2022 season on Saturday

The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. this weekend and next. Roaring Springs plans to open seven days a week beginning Memorial Day weekend.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Roaring Springs Waterpark announced it is opening for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 14.

The Meridian waterpark initially planned to open last weekend, but delayed its grand opening due to cool weather. With a warm weekend on the horizon, Roaring Springs will welcome its first guests of the summer and the water at the park will be heated.

The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, as well as next weekend, May 21 and May 22.

Roaring Springs plans to open seven days a week beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Construction is underway for phase one of Roaring Springs' seven-phase expansion, that would make it one of the largest waterparks in the country.

The first of seven phases is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023, and will include a Northwest-themed play structure with seven slides and a tipping bucket resembling a potato. Other planned developments include a forest-themed activity pool, a new restaurant, the waterpark's first bar, and Idaho's first action river.

The waterpark plans to expand onto the 12-acre lot just east of the park, which would increase the size of the existing park by 40% over the next decade.

Phases 2-5 will be built over the next 10-15 years and will be the "newest, most thrilling water rides in the world," according to the Roaring Springs Water Park. Phases 6-7 will provide additional parking for the waterpark.

A high-pressure ridge will swell across the region Saturday night and Sunday for fair and dry conditions, with a significant warming trend, up to 82 degrees in Boise, according to KTVB's weather team.

Watch more Local News: