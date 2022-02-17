Roaring Springs expansion underway, opening summer 2023

The seven-phase expansion will be the largest in the park's 23-year history and is expected to be completed in the next decade.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Roaring Springs Water Park will begin construction in March on a seven-phase expansion, that would make it one of the largest waterparks in the country.

The waterpark plans to expand onto the 12-acre lot just east of the park, which would increase the size of the existing park by 40% over the next decade.

Phase one is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023, and will include a Northwest-themed play structure with seven slides and a tipping bucket resembling a potato. Other planned developments include a forest-themed activity pool, a new restaurant, the waterpark's first bar, and Idaho's first action river.

"Our leadership team has visited waterparks all around the world, and we're excited to bring some the highest quality, most fun water rides to Idaho," Roaring Springs CEO, Pat Morandi said. "This expansion will make Roaring Springs one of the largest waterparks in the US, provide outstanding entertainment for families, and create jobs for both young adults and professionals."

Phases 2-5 will be built over the next 10-15 years and will be the "newest, most thrilling water rides in the world," according to the Roaring Springs Water Park. Phases 6-7 will provide additional parking for the waterpark.

"All of this is made possible by the long-time valued support of our community, and our tremendous partnership with the City of Meridian," Morandi said.

The park will also be installing a new state-of-the-art UV filtration system to help maintain Roaring Springs' standards for water cleanliness and safety.

"They are a great community partner who has been committed to providing safe entertainment for our families, but also job opportunities for our youth," Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said. "As they continue to grow, they are helping us achieve our vision for Meridian to be the West's premier community in which to live, work and raise a family."

Roaring Springs will open for its 23rd summer on May 7, 2022, if weather permits.

Details of the upcoming rides and park improvements from the press release:

Camp IdaH2O is a giant interactive water playground that will feature some of Idaho's most iconic symbols. While kids shoot down seven slides ranging from toddler to twister, baby bears slide down a log flume. Bluebirds line up on a diving board, a mama bear goes trout fishing, and a buck-toothed ram keeps watch from a lifeguard chair. The most unique feature is the world's first dumping potato bucket, which splashes 650 gallons of water onto fun-seekers below. Camp IdaH2O is surrounded by an 8" deep lagoon and will keep little explorers busy for hours with around 100 play features.

Partners for the project include Roaring Springs' original slide manufacturer, ProSlide of Ottawa, Ontario, Aquatic Development Group (ADG) of Cohoes, New York and long-time local construction management partner, The Russell Corporation.

