BOISE, Idaho — The Road to X games bleacher tickets go on sale in next week.



The Boise Park Qualifier at Rhodes Skate Park will be held on Saturday, June 29.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, you can buy tickets for $25 per person on the city of Boise's Road to X Games website.

RELATED: X Games Qualifier in Boise will feature top skateboarders and BMX athletes

Fans will have a front row seat to all the action as athletes compete to secure their spot in the X Games Minneapolis.

However, bleacher seats will be free and open to the public on Friday, June 28 during the qualifying rounds.

Last year, more than 12,000 people visited Rhodes Skate Park over the two-day Boise qualifier event.