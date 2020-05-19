17 major road construction projects in Nampa in 2020

Lots of road work is planned on city streets this year.

NAMPA, Idaho — Get ready to see a lot of orange construction cones in Nampa this summer and fall.

The City of Nampa has 17 major road construction projects scheduled for 2020. Officials say crews will be working hard to improve the condition of city streets.

The Nampa Highway District is working closely with the Idaho Transportation Department. The goal of each project is to enhance the quality of life, safety and economic development of Nampa and its residents.

The city has posted an interactive map on its website of the planned construction areas as well as a map of current roadwork and closures.

The map shows construction areas as well as additional projects which the Nampa Highway District and the Idaho Transportation Department will be completing. In total, there are 22 major construction projects scheduled in Nampa this year.