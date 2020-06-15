Passenger killed when pickup veers into river near Riggins

A 23-year-old died when the pickup truck he was riding in ended up in the river south of Riggins Sunday morning.

The crash happened at about 8:50 a.m. on US 95 at milepost 189.

According to Idaho State Police, 63-year-old Edgar Chamberlain of Craigmont was driving south in an F-150 when he veered across the centerline. The truck crossed over the northbound lane and went down into the Little Salmon River.

Chamberlain's passenger, 23-year-old Charles D. Bentz of Craigmont, was partially thrown from the pickup. Bentz died at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital in Boise for treatment.