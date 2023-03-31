Hikers asked to avoid Boise Foothills amid muddy conditions

With more precipitation on the way, Ridge to Rivers is asking hikers to avoid trails in the Boise Foothills this weekend to prevent additional damage.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation is asking hikers to avoid the Ridge to Rivers trail system this weekend due to wet and muddy conditions. The Boise Airport recorded nearly 3 inches of snow on Thursday, and more precipitation is coming to southern Idaho.

Ridge to Rivers on Friday reported soggy conditions across a majority of the foothills. Trail users are encouraged to enjoy the outdoors in other areas of the City of Trees until "likely next week" when things dry out.

While locals are accustomed to lingering winter weather, using the Boise Foothills amid muddy conditions is the leading cause of trail damage.

According to KTVB Meteorologist Jim Duthie, rain will develop Friday night and continue through Saturday, with up to another 1/2-inch for Treasure Valley areas through Sunday.

Ridge to Rivers said its crews have already seen human-caused damage on many trails, including Table Rock, Kestrel and Cottonwood, as shown in the photos below.

"We know everyone is looking forward to getting outside after a long winter, but unfortunately the trail system has not had a break from wet conditions,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. “Our trail system is worth protecting, so we encourage users to be good stewards and stay off the trails over another rainy weekend. Remember – if you are leaving tracks or stepping off the trail to avoid mud, it’s time to turn back.”

As the precipitation continues, Boise Parks and Recreation encourages trail users to consider alternative options, such as the Boise River Greenbelt and the 8th Street Extension.

Daily trail reports are posted on the Ridge to Rivers Facebook page or website, and live trail conditions can be viewed on its interactive map.

