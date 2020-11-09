x
92-year-old Meridian man's house to get fresh coat of paint, new gutters

For the second time, the community is rallying together to held Richard Nourse.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — We have an update on a story we first brought to you in 7's Hero.

92-year-old Richard Nourse has a little white house in Meridian that was built in the early 1900s.

Remember this story? He had a leaky roof and the community came together to get him a new one.

Now, people who were touched by our story, are getting together to help him get a fresh coat of paint and new rain gutters.

Local companies volunteered to take on those projects.

Donations are rolling in for Richard's house.

If you want to help, you can find more info on that on my Facebook page.

