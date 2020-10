Richard Nourse has lived in the home for 88 years. The community rallied to help update the house.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Take a look at this incredible update on Richard Nourse's historic white house in Meridian.

It's looking so great!

Thanks to the generosity of a lot of amazing people, Richard has a nice new roof on his old house, a fresh coat of professionally applied paint, and some nice new rain gutters.

What an incredible community effort!